This week in Canada: 5 things that could kill you; 1 that could save you

There were a couple of serious Halloween warnings from police this week, along with some big recalls that had readers concerned about what’s in their homes.

Winnipeg Police seized potentially deadly fentanyl blotters with the image of a witch on a broom, just before Halloween.

While they “appear to be harmless pieces of paper,” Const. Rob Carver said “This is a huge concern. If a child touched these, it could be lethal. I can’t stress it any more strongly.”

Quebec provincial police seized a shipment of cannabis-laced gummy bears just before (again) Halloween.

OK this one might not seem like a killer, but police did say they still don’t know how much of the drug is in each candy and are treating the issue as a potential poisoning risk.

Exotic spiders makes an appearance in bags of Canadians’ grapes a handful of times each year.

An Edmonton family had to find that out the hard way, when they discovered a black widow spider in their fruit.

The #yeg family killed their black widow with a can of Spider RAID, but said it took a long time for it to die. CFIA recommends freezing it. pic.twitter.com/kmMCLRDkL5 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) November 2, 2017

Maple Leaf Foods recalled its frozen chicken breast strips because it might contain a toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) warned food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not appear to be or smell spoiled and the toxin is not easily killed at normal cooking temperatures.

A total of 2.7 million Kidde-brand fire extinguishers were recalled in Canada this week.

It’s part of a larger recall of 40 million devices in North America.

The recall in Canada involves 134 different models sold from as early as 1973 until Aug. 15, 2017.

The extinguishers “can fail during a fire emergency” and one death has been reported.

A 15-year-old Canadian student and his partner came up with a product that helps diabetes patients get an immediate shot of glucagon, which is critical when blood sugar levels dip dangerously low, within seconds.

In Toronto, Ryerson University’s Digital Media Zone awarded the students $5,000 to help them move forward with the product.

