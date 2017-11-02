A friend of Traci Genereaux hears the news about her remains for the first time

Stephanie Peltier didn’t know what to say when she learned that human remains found at a farm on Salmon River Road were identified as her friend, Traci Genereaux.

Genereaux was an 18-year-old woman who was last seen in Vernon’s Red Light District on May 29.

“She was so young,” a teary Peltier told Global News.

“Like we’ve heard this so many times that she’s been found, or that she’s been dead, so I didn’t know, and I think it was real again until just now, I guess.”

Genereaux was addicted to heroin, her mother Laurie Nixon told Global News this week. And she would sell sexual services to buy drugs.

Peltier, a sex trade worker, learned the news as the RCMP entered their third week of searching the rural property near Salmon Arm.

Their investigation still in its early stages, Mounties are trying to establish a timeline of Genereaux’s activities from the day she was last seen, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

“We’re considering Traci Genereaux’s death as suspicious,” he said.

The farm where RCMP are investigated is owned by the Sagmoen family.

Curtis Sagmoen, a 37-year-old resident of the farm, has been arrested and is facing charges in a separate incident that took place in August, in which a sex worker was threatened by a man with a gun.

Police won’t say whether Sagmoen is being treated as a suspect in Genereaux’s case.

They have also refused to say whether other human remains have been found at the farm.

The investigation also takes place after five women went missing between Vernon and Sicamous in the last 20 months.

Families of the missing women say the lack of information around the investigation has been torturous.

“It’s been a really depressing couple of weeks,” said Codi Potts, the sister of Caitlin Potts, who was reported missing on March 1, 2016.

“I was really scared that, I’m still scared that, she might be there.”