Friends grieving loss of Traci Genereaux

A blanket of snow covers the Salmon River Road farm at the centre of the RCMP investigation, which confirmed Wednesday that the human remains found on the property are that of Traci Genereaux — the 18- year-old sex trade worker who disappeared several months ago.

“No charges have been laid with respect to Traci Genereaux’s death. Her death is being considered at this time suspicious in nature. I can confirm that an autopsy was completed, the results of which are not being released,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

The property is owned by the parents of Curtis Sagmoen who’s currently in custody for allegedly attacking a sex trade worker in August.

Jeffrey Bordas lives on the streets of Vernon. He knew Genereaux. He said she was feisty and knew the risks of being in the sex trade.

“She could be happy, sometimes deep into herself. Usually happy with her friends,” he said.

Bordas said Genereaux never expressed concerns about the dangers of being in the sex trade and never talked about clients in the Salmon River Road area.

Stephanie Pelletier is a sex trade worker who first met Traci Genereaux three years ago. She said she can’t believe her friend is gone.

“A lot of it disbelief because there’s so many rumours that go on. We’ve heard so many times that she’s been found, or that she’s dead — I didn’t think it was real until now,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier said there’s also a lot of anger.

“It shouldn’t have happened. There should have been some kind of warning about this person – something,” she said.

Meantime, RCMP say they’ve set up a dedicated tip line dealing with Genereaux’s death – they’re hoping to establish where she was and who she was with prior to her disappearance last May.