RCMP arrest youth at Meadow Lake school

Meadow Lake RCMP were called to Gateway Elementary School for a report that a youth was wielding a knife and uttering threats.

A teen is facing charges after threats were uttered in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Meadow Lake RCMP were called to Gateway Elementary School at around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report that a youth was wielding a knife and utter threats.

He was arrested around 90 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old Meadow Lake boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats against a person.

His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He will make his next court appearance on Nov. 6.

All Meadow Lake schools enacted their hold-and-secure procedures as a precautionary move.

Global News