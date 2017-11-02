RCMP arrest youth at Meadow Lake school
A teen is facing charges after threats were uttered in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Meadow Lake RCMP were called to Gateway Elementary School at around 10 a.m. Thursday for a report that a youth was wielding a knife and utter threats.
He was arrested around 90 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
The 14-year-old Meadow Lake boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats against a person.
His name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He will make his next court appearance on Nov. 6.
All Meadow Lake schools enacted their hold-and-secure procedures as a precautionary move.
