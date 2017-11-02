Young ‘person of interest’ ID’d in alleged sex assault on 13-year-old girl at Newton Wave Pool

The Surrey RCMP confirmed Thursday that its Special Victims Unit (SVU) has identified a person of interest in connection with an incident at the Newton Wave Pool last Friday, in which a father alleged his 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a teen boy in the women’s restroom.

The incident unfolded on Friday, when the father said he was with his family for a day of shopping and a swim.

READ MORE: Father alleges his 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at Newton Wave Pool

The father, who can’t be named in order to protect his daughter’s identity, said he was sitting in a viewing area when a teen boy followed the girl, who is developmentally delayed, into the restroom and forced her into a stall.

“She understands completely what happened,” he said. “She knows this is going to affect her the rest of her life.”

Police said the person of interest is also a young person, and that they won’t be disclosing further details about their investigation due to “sensitivities,” and because of the ages of the people involved.

The RCMP said in a news release that the incident appears to have been isolated and investigators don’t see any more risk to public safety now, or previously.

“The Surrey RCMP is sensitive to the very delicate nature of these types of files, particularly when young persons are involved,” the news release said.