Rick Zamperin: 2017 has been one tough year for the Ticats

This is it, folks.

For the first time in five years the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will play their last game of the regular season, and then close up shop.

Not since 2012 have the Cats missed out on the CFL’s post-season.

But after stumbling badly out of the gate this year, to the tune of 0-8, the Tabbies could not climb out of the crater they dug for themselves.

This could be the final game in a Ticats uniform for the likes of Jeremiah Masoli, Brandon Banks, Luke Tasker, Andy Fantuz, Ted Laurent, and Larry Dean and, quite possibly, Zach Collaros.

No one, not even the Ticats themselves, know how this off-season is going to play out.

So, Friday night, when Hamilton hosts the last-place Montreal Alouettes, cheer your heart out because who knows which players will be back in 2018.

We do know that a lot has happened this season.

The Ticats were dogged by bad play early on, suffered the usual spate of injuries, made an in-season coaching change for the first time since 2008, switched starting quarterbacks, hired a coach who lost his job in the NCAA over a sexual assault scandal before being forced to rescind the hiring, and has been flirting with the idea of signing a former Heisman Trophy-winning QB with a history of partying and run-ins with the law.

Take a deep breath Ticats fans, you’ve endured a lot this year.