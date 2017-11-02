Canada
Markham woman charged after allegedly using another person’s ID to claim $26K casino win

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP officers were called to the Shorelines Casino early last Friday after a woman allegedly tried to claim a prize using someone else's ID.

GANANOQUE, Ont. – Two Toronto-area residents are facing charges following an incident at a casino in Gananoque, Ont.

Provincial police say officers were called to the Shorelines Casino early last Friday after a woman allegedly tried to claim a $26,000 jackpot using someone else’s identification.

Police say the woman was not supposed to be in the casino. A 53-year-old Markham, Ont., woman is charged with personation and causing or attempting to use a forged document.

A 49-year-old Toronto woman is charged with personation.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on Dec. 15.

