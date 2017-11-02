‘If you think money can’t buy happiness, you don’t know where to shop’: Happiness Expert

Why are some people happier than others?

Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen answered that question on Thursday speaking with CKNW’s Simi Sara.

LISTEN: The CEO of The Happiness Research Institute reveals his secrets to happiness in new book



While Denmark is often called the world’s happiest country, Wiking believes happiness (what the Danes call lykke) can be found all over the world.

“Denmark usually tops the happiness report but Canada is doing quite well, usually in the top ten,” he said.

The author of the bestselling book The Little Book of Hygge: Secrets of the World’s Happiest People, said there’s too much of an emphasis on money and income levels because they are easy to compare.

Wiking said many people believe that wealth and well-being are forever linked.

“Yes, money matters. But after a certain threshold, an additional $100 per month will not impact your life,” he said.

READ MORE: You can buy happiness, if you spend your money right: study

Wiking suggested spending money on experiences over things to achieve hygge.

Hygge pronounced ‘hoo-guh’ “is the art of creating a nice atmosphere. The pursuit of everyday happiness. It’s about togetherness, enjoying simple pleasures, relaxation,” he said.

When asked what the most important thing one can do to achieve happiness, Wiking said fostering quality relationships.

“Happiness is yes, how we feel here and now, but it’s also whether we have a sense of purpose and direction.”