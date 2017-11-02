Flight cancellations and delays at Kelowna Airport

Hundreds of passengers flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport faced delays and cancellations Thursday due to the weather.

Airport operations senior manager Phillip Elchitz told Global News low visibility combined with wind direction is to blame.

“When winds are out of the north and clouds are below 1000 feet, it becomes difficult for aircraft to arrive because they have to arrive from the south,” Elchitz said.

While some aircraft have the equipment to land under these circumstances, the ones that don’t need to do a visual circling approach, making it unsafe with low cloud cover.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, at least four flights had been cancelled and many more were delayed.

Passengers are being advised to check flight info before heading out to the airport.