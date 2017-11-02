Quebec kicks off flu vaccination campaign amid worries over influenza A

Just in time for a seasonal change in weather that included chillier temperatures and mucky weather, the province launched its flu vaccination campaign Nov. 1. This year people in health-care services are especially worried about a strain known as influenza A.

READ MORE: Here’s why Canada may be in for a miserable 2017-18 flu season

“This year it’s the strain of flu where we have seen a lot of action,” said Artem Safarov, director of health policy and government relations with the College of Family Physicians of Canada. “It’s the one that primarily affects older adults and people with chronic conditions.”

The province of Quebec has launched its annual flu vaccination campaign, and several groups are eligible for free shots. /1 @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kOhjNqKxrd — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 2, 2017

Children between the ages of 6 mo. and 2 yrs, people with chronic conditions and seniors over 60 all can get free shots. /2 @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NqE3N8XwRF Story continues below — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 2, 2017

The Quebec Ministry of Public Health has a list of times and places to get the flu vaccine in areas like the West Island, the centre-west of the city and the southwestern part of town. Locations and times vary throughout the next couple months. One woman told Global News she gets shots every year.

“I go to the metro, I go to the bus. My little kids, my grandchildren go to nurseries and schools. I find it protects me,” said Karmela Krleza-Jeric, an NDG resident. “And I haven’t had the flu in years now.”

For more on the flu season, take a look at the government’s Flu Watch.

To read about flu prevention tips, take a look at the Public Health Agency of Canada’s website.