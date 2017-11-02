Prince George Mounties issue warning after child finds blade in Halloween candy

RCMP in Prince George has issued a warning after a child found a pencil sharpener blade in a piece of Halloween candy.

Mounties said they were notified of the incident by School District 57 on Wednesday afternoon, and that the child was not harmed.

According to police, the child had collected the small chocolate bar while trick or treating on Halloween in the Ospika Boulevard area between Ferry Avenue and Rainbow Drive in Prince George.

Parents are being reminded to double check all of their kids’ treats before letting anyone eat them.

Police describe the incident as “extremely rare,” but said any candy with damaged packaging, homemade treats from strangers or sliced fruit should be thrown out.

RCMP is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call police at 250-1561-3300.