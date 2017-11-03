Ticats aim to end 2017 season on a high note

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats close out the 2017 CFL season Friday night when they host the Montreal Alouettes.

The 5-12 Ticats have won four of their last five meetings against 3-14 Montreal, including a 43-16 thrashing in Week 18. Neither team will participate in the Canadian Football League playoffs, which begins Sunday, Nov. 12. It’s the first time since 2012 that Hamilton will miss the post-season.

After recording five straight games with 1oo-plus receiving yards, Hamilton’s Brandon Banks will try to join an elite group of CFL players. Only six players have ever gone over the 100 yard receiving mark in six straight games. Montreal’s Jamel Richardson was the last to do it in 2011.

The CFL record is eight games, accomplished by Montreal’s Hal Patterson in 1956 and Toronto’s Terry Greer in 1983.

Speaking of records, Luke Tasker has a chance to break Hamilton’s single-season record of 101 receptions that was set just last year by Andy Fantuz. Tasker enters the game with 97 catches on the season.

To say the visiting Als are struggling is an understatement.

Montreal comes into Friday’s game on a 10-game losing streak an have been outscored 388-152 during that stretch, losing by an average of 23.6 points. Another loss will tie the Alouettes’ longest losing skid in franchise history. The team dropped 11 consecutive contests from 1967 to 1968.

The Alouettes will also try to avoid going 0-9 on the road for the first time in team history.

