Marijuana gummies handed out to trick-or-treater in B.C.’s capital, police say

The Victoria Police Department has warned parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy hauls after one trick-or-treater received a package of marijuana gummies, said a Wednesday news release.

Police were called after parents in Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood found a package of Twisted Extracts “Black Cherry ZZZ Bomb” among their kid’s candy.

The candy is advertised as offering a “consistent reliable delivery system for the ingestion of cannabis,” according to a posting on the National Compassion Club’s website.

Pictures of the product provided by police showed labels saying that the candy “contains cannabis,” and that it should be kept “away from children and pets.”

“Please enjoy responsibly,” the labels urged.

The parents’ kids said they also received peanuts and a protein bar from the same home where they received the candy.

The parents called police immediately and handed over the package.

Officers went to the home where the parents believed the items had been handed out.

After speaking with the home’s occupant, police ascertained that the individual at the home “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to the news release.

The person was told to turn out the lights at the front of the home and not hand out any more candy.

Parents of children who went trick-or-treating, particularly in the 100-block of Simcoe Street in the James Bay area, have been advised to check all their kids’ treats.