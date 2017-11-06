Old Radio Shows 630CHED
Those Old Radio Shows: Nov. 6 – 12

Monday, Nov. 6

Hour 1: Box 13 – 113.5    X Minus 1 – Protective Mimicry, Ep. 69  
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Fakes Illness to Avoid Fixing Screens     The Lone Ranger – The Round-Up at Coronado 

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – His Girl Friday     N/A
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Hat     Amos & Andy – Kingfish’s Car Used in a Robbery

Wednesday Nov. 8

Hour 1: Calling All Cars – History of Dallas Eagan     Bold Venture – The Quam Yi Statue
Hour 2: Damon Runyon Theater – The Lacework Kid     Burns & Allen – Gracie’s Mother Visits

Thursday, Nov. 9

Hour 1: Gunsmoke – The Killer     The Shadow – The Man Who Murdered Time
Hour 2: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Bayou Body Matter     The Roy Rogers Show – Pecos Bill 

Friday, Nov. 10


Hour 1: You Are There – Virginia Ratifies the Constitution     Dragnet – The Big Saw
Hour 2: The Cisco Kid – Horse Race at Fort Stumper     Fibber McGee & Molly – The War is NOT almost Over

Saturday, Nov. 11

Hour 1: The Life of Riley – Bread Shortage & the Black Market     Mayor of the Town – Bob Hope Visits Springfield    
Hour 2: Hancock’s Half Hour – Hancock’s War     The Great Gildersleeve – Ben Returns from the Navy  
Hour 3: Lux Radio Theater – Wings of the Navy     N/A

Sunday, Nov. 12

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Sweet Harvest, Ep. 32     Calling All Cars – Fight for Freedom   
Hour 2: Suspense – Out of Control     The Weird Circle – Dr. Jeckyl & Mr. Hyde  
Hour 3: The Whistler – The Master’s Touch     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Merry Go Round Matter
