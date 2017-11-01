Manitobans speak out about organ donations after bill proposed to change system

The Manitoba Conservatives have made it clear they don’t plan to support a private member’s bill that would change consent around organ donations.

Independent MLA Steven Fletcher proposed the bill that said organs would be donated unless people specifically opted out. Currently, people have to opt-in for organ donations and sign up online if they want to donate. Officials from Transplant Manitoba said it’s also important to talk to your loved ones.

“If people want to be organ donors they need to let their families know,” Dr. Faisal Siddiqui said. “If you want to be a donor, it’s important to talk to your families and friends, register your intent online.”

Kristin Millar was 26 when her heart failed and she needed an organ donation.

“Anything that can help more people to get the organs that they need, without infringing on peoples’ rights is a really wonderful thing,” she said. “I also think it’s really, really important for people to feel like they have a choice…the only thing we can do is help people think about it more.”

The Conservatives voted against the bill on Tuesday, but the province is striking a special committee to look at organ donations.