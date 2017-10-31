Manitoba government against MLA’s call to change consent around organ donation

The Manitoba government plans to defeat a private member’s bill that would impose presumed consent for organ donations in the province.

Independent MLA Steven Fletcher proposed the bill that said organs would be donated unless people specifically opted out.

RELATED: Manitoba group pushing for presumed consent in organ donations

He said that would cut long waiting lists for transplants.

Tory government politicians spoke out against the bill in a debate Tuesday and said they planned to vote against it on Thursday.

Caucus spokesman Reg Helwer said the government will instead focus on education campaigns to increase the number of organ donors.