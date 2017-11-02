Rick Zamperin: High-five’s for Hamilton’s CFL Awards nominees

Despite 2017 being a very disappointing year for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, there were a few things that fans could cheer about.

And that’s reflected in Hamilton’s nominees for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Awards.

Linebacker Larry Dean is the Ticats’ Most Outstanding Player nominee and top defensive player for 2017. Dean has been a solid, if not spectacular, contributor to the Cats’ defensive unit all season long.

The top rookie selection was a no-brainer, and not a surprise that he was a unanimous selection. Defensive back Richard Leonard has been stellar right from the get-go and should have a great shot at claiming the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award.

What more can you say about top Canadian and Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nominee Ryan Bomben? Stout, efficient and durable. That’s Bomben in a nutshell.

And even though his season ended with a knee injury, Sergio Castillo did more than enough in his 14 games with Hamilton to earn the nod as the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Castillo was the biggest question mark coming out of training camp but proved his worth quickly.

Although his injury likely means that question mark will hang over his head this off-season.