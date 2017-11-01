VIDEO: City-owned lawn tractor engulfed in flames in Richmond

A large fireball engulfed a riding lawn tractor in Richmond Wednesday, slowing traffic to a crawl as drivers and pedestrians stopped to watch.

Video submitted to Global News shows fire exploding from the lawn tractor, which was parked on the grass near Westminster Highway and Garden City Road, and then spreading into the street.

WATCH: Viewer video captures the moments that a lawn tractor caught on fire in Richmond.

A spokesperson for Richmond Fire said a small fire broke out near the fuel tank. The flames then overtook the tank, which led to the larger fire.

The spokesperson confirmed the lawn tractor belongs to the City of Richmond. Workers responsible for the equipment were working in another area at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

It’s suspected that leaves near the tractor’s hot exhaust may have played a role in the fire.