November 1, 2017 5:41 pm
Updated: November 1, 2017 5:42 pm

White House intends to nominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair

By Staff Reuters

In this Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, Jerome Powell, governor of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, arrives for a dinner during the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Grand Teton National Park near Jackson, Wyo.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
WASHINGTON- The White House has notified Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell that it will nominate him as the next chair of the central bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Journal said that President Donald Trump had spoken with Powell on Tuesday, a second unnamed source familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Trump had settled on Powell to replace the incumbent Janet Yellen by Saturday, the newspaper said. A formal announcement will come on Thursday.

Yellen’s term as Fed chair expires in February 2018.

