Vancouver man Brian Whitlock sentenced to minimum of 12 years for mother’s murder

Vancouver man Brian Whitlock has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison for his mother’s murder.

He will only be eligible for parole after 12 years.

Judge asked Whitlock if he had anything to say. Whitlock: "Did it really take 3 years to get to this point." @GlobalBC — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) November 1, 2017

Whitlock, 30, was found guilty in June 2017.

The Crown has alleged that Whitlock suffers from mental illness, is not accepting treatment, and is still a risk to the public.

Prosecutors argued that he should be held without parole for 12 to 15 years.

Brian Whitlock was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother Barbara, who died in 2014.

He was arrested in November 2014, after an eight-hour standoff with Vancouver police.

In 2013, Whitlock made headlines because he was convicted of beating his dog, Captain, and leaving the animal for dead in a dumpster.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

When people found Captain in the dumpster, he was covered in cuts and puncture wounds, with serious neurological and spinal damage. He died the next day and the SPCA began to investigate.

Whitlock pleaded guilty to charges of abuse, but said he thought Captain was suffering and was trying to “put him out of his misery.”

