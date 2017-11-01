Winnipeg sex offender re-arrested Tuesday

A convicted sex offender with a history of crimes involving children is back in police custody.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday, James Sheldon Jasper was arrested Oct. 31.

Police alerted the public of Jasper’s high risk to re-offend in December 2016 following his release from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in Beausejour.

READ MORE: 2 high-risk sex offenders will be released in Winnipeg soon

Jasper’s probation order prohibited him from being anywhere children might be present, including daycares, parks or playgrounds.

Officers in the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit arrested the 41-year-old after he was spotted at a location near a daycare centre Tuesday.

Jasper had a smartphone on him, which was also a breach of probation. He remains in custody at the provincial remand center.