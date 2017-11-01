Man rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in New Westminster

A man remains in hospital this morning after reportedly being stabbed in New Westminster late Halloween night.

Police were called to the area of 8th Street and Columbia Street around 11:30 p.m. after reports of an assault with a weapon, believed to be a knife.

When officers arrived they found the injured man and he was rushed to hospital.

Two suspects were located nearby and taken into custody.

“We’re in the early stages of this investigation, but there is no reason to believe that there is any public safety concern,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a release. “This appears to be a targeted event.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call NWPD at 604-525-5411.

Violent end to Halloween in #NewWestminsterBC. A couple streets – including 8th – closed around NW Station as police probe serious stabbing. pic.twitter.com/k0CTbxTtPB — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) November 1, 2017

8th Street remains closed between Columbia and Carnarvon at this time.