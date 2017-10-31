Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault expected to enter plea next month
A Cloverdale pastor and his wife who are facing a string of sexual assault charges appeared in Surrey Provincial court for the first time on Tuesday.
An arraignment date for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson has been set for Nov. 21.
The Emersons face a total of 28 charges including sexual assault, sexual touching of a person under 16, and threats to cause death or bodily harm.
In early October, Surrey RCMP said the charges spanned a two-year period and asked for other potential victims to come forward.
Samuel Emerson is a former pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church.
