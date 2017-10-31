Crab fisherman’s boat capsizes near Belcarra

A 71-year-old B.C. crab fisherman is safe and sound this morning, all thanks to his life preserver.

The man’s boat flipped on Monday night as he was pulling up a crab pot about 60 metres off the Belcarra Park dock.

Jay Sharpe with the Sasamat Fire Department said the man’s life jacket likely saved his life, giving him time to climb out of the cold water and onto the hull of the capsized boat.

The man was then able to get himself close enough to shore where passersby helped him until firefighters arrived and warmed him in their rescue truck, Sharpe said.