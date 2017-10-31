crab fisherman capsizes
October 31, 2017 2:42 pm

Crab fisherman’s boat capsizes near Belcarra

By News Anchor  CKNW

Belcarra Park.

Sasamat Fire Department
A A

A 71-year-old B.C. crab fisherman is safe and sound this morning, all thanks to his life preserver.

The man’s boat flipped on Monday night as he was pulling up a crab pot about 60 metres off the Belcarra Park dock.

Jay Sharpe with the Sasamat Fire Department said the man’s life jacket likely saved his life, giving him time to climb out of the cold water and onto the hull of the capsized boat.

The man was then able to get himself close enough to shore where passersby helped him until firefighters arrived and warmed him in their rescue truck, Sharpe said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belcarra
boat flip
capsize
Crab
crab fisherman
crab fisherman capsizes
Rescue
Sasamat

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News