Police searching for missing Revelstoke man
The Mounties in Revelstoke are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man and his vehicle.
Peter Korney was last seen Monday morning at his McKinnon Road residence.
He is 89-years-old with short, grey hair and hazel eyes.
Korney is 6’4″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.
His vehicle is a red, 2008 Jeep Wrangler with BC license plate 565 WGR.
