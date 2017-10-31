Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

The Mounties in Revelstoke are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man and his vehicle.

Peter Korney was last seen Monday morning at his McKinnon Road residence.

He is 89-years-old with short, grey hair and hazel eyes.

Korney is 6’4″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

His vehicle is a red, 2008 Jeep Wrangler with BC license plate 565 WGR.