Revelstoke RCMP
October 31, 2017 12:59 pm

Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Peter Korney is missing from his home in Revelstoke.

The Mounties in Revelstoke are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man and his vehicle.

Peter Korney was last seen Monday morning at his McKinnon Road residence.

He is 89-years-old with short, grey hair and hazel eyes.

Korney is 6’4″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

His vehicle is a red, 2008 Jeep Wrangler with BC license plate 565 WGR.

Global News