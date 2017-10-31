Travis Scott sued by fan who fell from balcony at New York City concert

A concertgoer is suing Travis Scott, alleging he was left paralyzed after falling from a balcony during one of the rapper’s shows back in April, and is holding Scott responsible for enticing the crowd in a manner that led him to be pushed him over the edge of a railing, causing him to the floor of New York’s Terminal 5.

Scott is being sued by Kyle Green, 23, for “severe personal injuries resulting in extreme pain and suffering, loss of earnings, emotional distress, and medical expenses,” according to court documents obtained by People. Also named as a co-defendant in the suit is Bowery Presents, the company that operates the venue.

According to Green’s suit, his injuries from the fall include a fractured back, fractured right ankle and a broken left wrist, injuries that allegedly caused paralysis on the left side of his body; he’s claiming he is now confined to a wheelchair.

In his suit, Green alleges that Scott, 25, encouraged fans to push forward, which led to him being pushed over the balcony and landing on the ground. To make matters worse, Green claims his injured body was then roughly dragged to the front of the stage by security guards so Scott could present him with a ring as some sort of consolation prize.

“I fell and hit the floor. Before I knew it, I was surrounded by security guards, who scooped me up,” Green told the New York Post. “Travis Scott was yelling at his security guards to bring me to the stage.”

Added Green: “They didn’t put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything, they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around. Then they dropped me in front of the stage.”

According to Green, “I was in a lot of pain. I just laid there, and finally, an ambulance came.”

Green’s lawyers contend that the owners of the venue should have been aware that Scott “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events.” In fact, just two weeks after the incident in New York, Scott was placed under arrest and charged with inciting a riot during an Arkansas gig, when he allegedly “encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure concertgoer safety.”

A rep for Scott has not responded to People‘s request for comment.