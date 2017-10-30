SkyTracker Weather School stops in at Hague Elementary School
Hague Elementary School was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School.
Mrs. Lesko’s Grade 1 and 2 class learned all about the water cycle, what makes clouds and even sang a song to share what they learned.
The class also made meteorologist Peter Quinlan a beautiful book full of their drawings of some of their favourite things about the four seasons.
Hague is approximately 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
