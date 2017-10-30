Education
October 30, 2017 8:09 pm
Updated: October 30, 2017 9:22 pm

SkyTracker Weather School stops in at Hague Elementary School

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A class at Hague Elementary School has been studying the skies with Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

A A

Hague Elementary School was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School.

Mrs. Lesko’s Grade 1 and 2 class learned all about the water cycle, what makes clouds and even sang a song to share what they learned.

READ MORE: Teacher with first-hand tornado experience brings class to SkyTracker weather school

The class also made meteorologist Peter Quinlan a beautiful book full of their drawings of some of their favourite things about the four seasons.

Hague is approximately 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Four Seasons
Grade 1
Grade 2
Hague
Hague Elementary School
Hague Saskatchewan
Peter Quinlan
Saskatchewan Students
SkyTracker Weather School
SkyTrackers
Water Cycle
Weather School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News