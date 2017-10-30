SkyTracker Weather School stops in at Hague Elementary School

Hague Elementary School was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker Weather School.

Mrs. Lesko’s Grade 1 and 2 class learned all about the water cycle, what makes clouds and even sang a song to share what they learned.

READ MORE: Teacher with first-hand tornado experience brings class to SkyTracker weather school

The class also made meteorologist Peter Quinlan a beautiful book full of their drawings of some of their favourite things about the four seasons.

Hague is approximately 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.