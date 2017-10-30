Saskatoon weather outlook: snow for Halloween, then arctic air dives in

Story highlights Cool Monday Snowy Halloween Arctic air dives in for November

Snow for Halloween before we dive into the deep freeze to kickoff November!

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

-11 is what it felt like Monday morning with wind chill as temperatures dipped back to -4.

13 hours of light snow was reported at the airport between Sunday at noon and Monday at 5 a.m. when it tapered off, leaving the city under cloudy skies for the day with the mercury only rising a few degrees by midday.

-3 in Saskatoon right now, but it feels like -7 with wind chill! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/k86kqS85xb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 30, 2017

Cloudy Monday out there in Saskatoon, after the airport reported light snow for 13 of the past 24 hours! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/o3dl9ccDS4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 30, 2017

We've managed to make it up to -2 in Saskatoon over this noon hour, but it feels like -7 with wind chill #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WaHpgR56cB — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 30, 2017

Clouds with a slight chance of a few flurries continue for the remainder of Monday as we warm up to an afternoon high hoping to make it up towards and possibly even just above the freezing mark.

Monday Night

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around Monday night as well as temperatures drop back into mid-minus single digits.

Halloween Tuesday

Minus double digits is what it’ll feel like with the wind chill Halloween morning under cloudy skies as a low pressure system pushes in from Alberta with snow starting to move in by late in the afternoon.

A southerly wind ahead of the system will press in slightly warmer air during the day, with a daytime high around 2 or 3 degrees expected in the afternoon.

Halloween Evening

Heavier snow associated with that system moves in just as trick-or-treaters head out the door around 6 p.m. Halloween evening with 3 to 7 centimetres expected to accumulate by morning.

Winds will be a bit breezy, around 20 km/h with gusts upwards of 30 km/h in the evening as temperatures sit just below freezing in the evening with wind chills making it feel like -5 as the kids head out.

Wednesday-Friday

Give yourself some extra time Wednesday morning with a fresh layer of snow on the ground and light snow likely still falling for much of the day as we sit a few degrees below freezing all day.

The real arctic air starts sliding in from the north on Thursday, dropping temperatures from mid-single digits into minus double digits under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.

We dive back even further on Friday with a morning low in minus double digits and wind chill values making it feel like -20 and a daytime high just into single digits under cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries.

Weekend Outlook

A system sliding by south of the region is expected to kick up some more snow on Saturday and also warm us up into mid-minus single digits for a daytime high before cooler air slips back in Sunday with clouds and a chance of flurries.

The Oct. 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Flotten Lake by Mike McCloy:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.