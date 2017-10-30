Weather
October 30, 2017 2:28 pm
Updated: October 30, 2017 3:16 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: snow for Halloween, then arctic air dives in

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Snow for Halloween before Saskatoon's weather forecast dives into the deep freeze to kickoff November!

Snow for Halloween before we dive into the deep freeze to kickoff November!

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

-11 is what it felt like Monday morning with wind chill as temperatures dipped back to -4.

13 hours of light snow was reported at the airport between Sunday at noon and Monday at 5 a.m. when it tapered off, leaving the city under cloudy skies for the day with the mercury only rising a few degrees by midday.

Clouds with a slight chance of a few flurries continue for the remainder of Monday as we warm up to an afternoon high hoping to make it up towards and possibly even just above the freezing mark.

Monday Night

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around Monday night as well as temperatures drop back into mid-minus single digits.

Halloween Tuesday

Minus double digits is what it’ll feel like with the wind chill Halloween morning under cloudy skies as a low pressure system pushes in from Alberta with snow starting to move in by late in the afternoon.

Low pressure system swinging through will push in the snow just as trick-or-treaters are heading out Halloween night.

A southerly wind ahead of the system will press in slightly warmer air during the day, with a daytime high around 2 or 3 degrees expected in the afternoon.

Halloween Evening

Heavier snow associated with that system moves in just as trick-or-treaters head out the door around 6 p.m. Halloween evening with 3 to 7 centimetres expected to accumulate by morning.

Snow slides into the Saskatoon area just as trick-or-treaters head out Halloween night.

Trick-or-treaters should be prepared for heavy snow to be falling Halloween evening.

Winds will be a bit breezy, around 20 km/h with gusts upwards of 30 km/h in the evening as temperatures sit just below freezing in the evening with wind chills making it feel like -5 as the kids head out.

Snow is expected for trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in Saskatoon.

Wednesday-Friday

Give yourself some extra time Wednesday morning with a fresh layer of snow on the ground and light snow likely still falling for much of the day as we sit a few degrees below freezing all day.

3 to 7 centimetres of snow is expected in Saskatoon by the start of November.

The real arctic air starts sliding in from the north on Thursday, dropping temperatures from mid-single digits into minus double digits under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.

We dive back even further on Friday with a morning low in minus double digits and wind chill values making it feel like -20 and a daytime high just into single digits under cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries.

Arctic air dives into central Saskatchewan to kickoff November.

Weekend Outlook

A system sliding by south of the region is expected to kick up some more snow on Saturday and also warm us up into mid-minus single digits for a daytime high before cooler air slips back in Sunday with clouds and a chance of flurries.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

The Oct. 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Flotten Lake by Mike McCloy:

The Oct. 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Flotten Lake by Mike McCloy.

Mike McCloy / Viewer Submitted

