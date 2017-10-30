Winter is coming, warns ICBC

If last year’s winter was any indication, this year may see Lower Mainland drivers in a rush to buy winter tires.

ICBC’s Alex Lee said a recently conducted poll shows drivers are preparing for wintry weather.

“Nearly half of drivers surveyed either plan to, or have already, put winter tires on their vehicle in anticipation of a heavy winter,” said Lee.

The poll showed Lower Mainland drivers reported being less prepared for winter conditions as compared to other drivers in B.C.

It also showed Lower Mainland drivers were “significantly” more nervous about driving in snowy and icy conditions.

Among drivers’ top concerns in the survey were other drivers who don’t slow down or adjust their driving on icy roads.

Lee said it’s vital for drivers to adjust how they drive during winter.

“Consider using headlights when the weather is poor or visibility is reduced, not only at night but it helps to see and be seen by other drivers. Keep in mind that daytime running lights don’t usually activate taillights, too.”

He said drivers should also increase the distance with the car in front of them.

