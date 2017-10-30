Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals from men convicted of perjury in Dziekanski case

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007.
The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.
READ MORE: Const. Kwesi Millington, convicted of perjury in Dziekanski’s case, sentenced to 30 months in jail
Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.
Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.
READ MORE: Ex-Mountie Monty Robinson loses perjury appeal in Dziekanski case
Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.
Because the justice ruled from the bench, formal reasons for their decision were not immediately available.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.