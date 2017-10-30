Crime
October 30, 2017 12:13 pm
Updated: October 30, 2017 1:13 pm

Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals from men convicted of perjury in Dziekanski case

By Staff The Canadian Press

Robert Dziekanski holds a small table at the Vancouver Airport before he was tasered by police in this image from video.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Paul Pritchard
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007.

The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.

Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.

Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.

Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Because the justice ruled from the bench, formal reasons for their decision were not immediately available.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

