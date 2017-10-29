David Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows city council after sex assault conviction

A Pitt Meadows city councillor convicted of sexual assault earlier this week has resigned from his post, according the city’s mayor.

In a Facebook post, Mayor John Becker said Sunday that David Murray has submitted his resignation.

“As promised, I am writing to report that today I met with David Murray and obtained his resignation from City Council. There are matters that are required to be addressed by Council in a closed meeting. I will be tasking staff to organize a special closed meeting for Monday, October 30, 2017. I am not going to be releasing any more information on this matter until presenting my report to City Council for direction.”

David Murray was found guilty Wednesday of an offence dating back two decades, but remained on council.

More than 1,000 people signed an online petition calling for Murray to be removed from council.

At least two councillors, Tracy Miyashita and Bill Dingwall, also called for Murray’s resignation.