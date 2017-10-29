Canada
Sandy Shaw named as provincial NDP candidate for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas

Sandy Shaw is the provincial NDP candidate for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

The provincial NDP nominated Hamilton Port Authority director Sandy Shaw as their candidate for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in next year’s provincial election.

Shaw, a corporate social responsibility strategist and local media contributor, officially received the nomination during a meeting on Saturday.

Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton Centre MPP Andrea Horwath said Shaw’s focus will be on the priorities of Hamilton families and the needs of the community.

“As an expert in corporate social responsibility and with her experience at the United Way and other progressive organizations, Sandy understands the priorities of attracting news jobs and investment in our community, and of making sure that services people count on are there for them when they need them,” Horwath said in a statement.

Shaw will run against Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin and Conservative candidate Ben Levitt in the election scheduled for June 7, 2018.

