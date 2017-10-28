Gunfire exchanged before police arrest man in Kamloops trailer park standoff

Kamloops RCMP said gunfire was exchanged between police and a man who was arrested after a long standoff at the G&M Trailer Park in Kamloops.

Police were called early Friday morning to a report of an assault on the North Shore.

After an altercation with police at a residence there, the suspect fled the area with a weapon, according to police.

RCMP and the suspect exchanged gunfire before the suspect holed up at a home in the G&M Trailer Park.

Police blocked Highway 5 and the trailer park for most of the afternoon while negotiating with the suspect.

At 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, the man surrendered to police and was arrested.

“We want to acknowledge the patience of all the motorists we know were inconvenienced due to road and highway closures,” Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a news release. “We are well aware of the impact of shutting down major roads, and we only took that step in this instance to ensure public safety as the suspect was in possession of a high-powered rifle.”

RCMP said there were no reports of injury due to the gunfire.

The 35-year-old suspect is in custody and will go before a judge on Monday.

He is from Kamloops and is known to police.