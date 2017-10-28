Big crowds expected for MLS Western Conference Semifinals at BC Place

The city is still buzzing following the Vancouver Whitecaps’ first playoff victory in franchise history on home turf.

The club is anticipating a big turnout Sunday, when the squad kick off against the Seattle Sounders in game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Whitecaps have announced that stadium capacity has been expanded to the full lower bowl for game day, the first time it’s been done since the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Usually only 22,120 people can take in a Whitecaps game, but on Sunday 27,837 will be able to pack the stands.

Whitecaps Club Ambassador Carl Valentine says it’s important.

“[It’s a] great opportunity with the first game being at home, and we want to get a positive result. Our fans are a big, big plus in that, so you know we’ll keep the atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to that, I think everybody is looking forward to it. Not just the game, but the atmosphere that is going to be in the stadium.”

He adds they anticipate many Seattle fans will cross the border to cheer on their team.

“They always bring a loud and boisterous crowd, so you know, even though there are not as many as Whitecaps fans in BC Place, they do make themselves heard, and it just creates for a wonderful atmosphere.”

Valentine says it’s always fun to watch the banter between rival fans.

BC Place isn’t the only spot gearing up for the big game, though. Pubs close to the stadium are expecting it to be a full house before and after the game.

Boston Pizza GM Jesse Conn says the restaurant is preparing.

“Getting a lot, a lot of staff. Making sure everyone’s ready to go and in their proper positions because we’re expecting a flood of people around 1:30 I would say.”

Across the street at Back Forty, Manager Brittany Harper says people should arrive early so they won’t have to wait in line.

“[We’re] expecting crowds to come down here at around two o’clock probably the latest.”

As for the so-called ‘Home base for the Southsiders’, Doolins Irish Pub is also preparing.

Events Coordinator James Young says he expects it’s going to be busy, and the Doolins team has seen the excitement build up.

“Just after noon, I think, we had people showing up for the Wednesday game at about 2 o’clock or 2:30. [Because] it’s a weekend we’re expecting people to start showing up a little early.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.