Toronto police release sketch of man wanted for assault, robbery of woman in Lawrence Park

Toronto police have released a composite sketch of man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery investigation in Lawrence Park last weekend.

Police said officers responded to a call around noon Saturday about a stabbing in the Weybourne Crescent and Dinnick Crescent area.

Police allege a 19-year-old woman was walking alone through the park when a man approached her from behind and demanded money.

The suspect then produced an edged weapon and slashed the woman’s face before he fled the area.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as being a man in his 20s, 5’7″ with a thin build and a small face. He has either dark brown or black greasy or unwashed hairs, prominent eyebrows and a sparse pencil-thin mustache. He was wearing a black over-sized hoodie with pockets and black baggy sweatpants with elasticized bottoms.

Police believe the suspect to be armed, extremely violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).