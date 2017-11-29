Crime Stoppers: Can you help solve the murder of 15-year-old Jason Nguyen?

Jason Nguyen was a son, a brother, an innocent child. He was brutally attacked and left for dead in July 2015.

Who would kill a 15-year-old boy?

Police and Crime Stoppers need your help to bring those responsible to justice.

At 3 p.m. on July 26, 2015, Nguyen stumbled into his sister’s bedroom in his family’s East Vancouver home on East 24th Ave. near Rupert St. covered in blood.

His sister Tiffany called 911. He was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital where he died from severe injuries.

Police say he was not a criminal, an innocent kid who may have been targeted not because of anything he did but rather because of someone he knew.

“He’s my only brother, it’s so hard for me,” said Tiffany, “I’m sure any parent would feel upset. They’ve raised him and then all of a sudden he’s just gone and they don’t know why he’s gone, he’s a good kid, he doesn’t do anything bad.”

Friends remember him as a popular teen who loved to play volleyball.

Nguyen’s family is devastated by the loss of their only son. Can you help police solve this terrible crime?

If you have any information that could help give his family some peace of mind – do the right thing – call police or if you wish to remain anonymous – visit bccrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222–8477.