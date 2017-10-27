69% of Saskatchewan people support Quebec’s face covering ban

A majority of people in the province would support legislation, similar to Quebec’s Bill 62, being introduced in Saskatchewan.

This according to an Ipsos poll conducted for Global News, which found 68 per cent of Canadians would welcome a ban on face-covering in their province.

Saskatchewan polled 69 per cent in support and 31 per cent opposing.

The highest support in the country is in Quebec at 76 per cent. People in British Columbia and Manitoba polled similar to Saskatchewan at 69 per cent in support.

Sixty-six per cent of Ontarians said they would support a similar law in their province and Alberta support sat around 64 per cent.

Atlantic Canada’s support was the lowest for the legislation at 57 per cent.

The bill requires Quebec residents who are giving and receiving public services to do so with their faces uncovered.

In order to board the bus, or borrow a library book, a person would have to uncover their face when interacting with staff.

Scott Thompson is an assistant professor in the department of Sociology at the University of Saskatchewan. He said the legislation, targeting mainly Muslim women is concerning.

“It’s a lack of visibility, when you’re not seeing and meeting those people, you’re relying on these narratives,” said Thompson.

He said instances under the bill, where women are forced to uncover their faces, could become normalized.

“I’m also a little bit concerned about this legislation, even though I feel like it won’t survive a Charter challenge, I’m fearing that just because between now and when it is overthrown, there’s going to be a lot of instances where this will become normalized, or showing the face forcefully will become normalized.”

“When we pass this legislation, it’s going to be opening up a whole new area of legislating what it is people can wear, where it is they can wear it, and how they can express their identities and that’s very concerning to me,” Thompson said.

The legislation makes Quebec the first jurisdiction in North America to ban face covering for public services.