Livestream: West grandstand set to come down at old Mosaic Stadium

The City of Regina’s skyline will be without a familiar sight come this afternoon.

The west grandstand at old Mosaic Stadium is set to come down in a controlled collapse.

Demolition will start at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

If you’d like to watch – there is a public viewing area along Retallack Street.

Road closures will be in place for 9th Avenue and Retallack Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The rest of the area will also be blocked off for safety.