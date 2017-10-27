Livestream: West grandstand set to come down at old Mosaic Stadium
The City of Regina’s skyline will be without a familiar sight come this afternoon.
The west grandstand at old Mosaic Stadium is set to come down in a controlled collapse.
Demolition will start at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
If you’d like to watch – there is a public viewing area along Retallack Street.
Road closures will be in place for 9th Avenue and Retallack Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The rest of the area will also be blocked off for safety.
