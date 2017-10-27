Canada
October 27, 2017 2:11 pm
Updated: October 27, 2017 2:44 pm

Livestream: West grandstand set to come down at old Mosaic Stadium

By Web Producer  Global News
A A

The City of Regina’s skyline will be without a familiar sight come this afternoon.

The west grandstand at old Mosaic Stadium is set to come down in a controlled collapse.

Demolition will start at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

If you’d like to watch – there is a public viewing area along Retallack Street.

Road closures will be in place for 9th Avenue and Retallack Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The rest of the area will also be blocked off for safety.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Historic Mosaic Stadium
Old Mosaic Stadium

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News