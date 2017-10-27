Serious crash in Winnipeg prompts closure of southbound King Edward Street

A crash involving three trucks and a car tied up a major roadway in Winnipeg Friday around lunch time.

The collision happened at the intersection of King Edward and Wellington Avenue. The stretch of Route 90 from Saskatchewan Avenue to Sargent Avenue was closed as of 12:30 p.m. while emergency crews attended the scene.

Winnipeg police confirmed one person had been sent to hospital in unstable condition.

There was no word on how many others may have been injured, what caused the collision or how long the area was expected to be shut down.

Images taken at the scene show the severity of the crash, including a traffic light knocked down.