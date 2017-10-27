1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge are closed following a fatal multi-vehicle collision.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened at Cedar Creek Road and involved three tractor-trailers.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed for the investigation.
Police did not provide a time frame when the lanes will reopen.
