Canada
October 27, 2017 8:56 am
Updated: October 27, 2017 9:05 am

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge are closed following a fatal multi-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened at Cedar Creek Road and involved three tractor-trailers.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed for the investigation.

Police did not provide a time frame when the lanes will reopen.
Global News