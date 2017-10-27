1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Cambridge

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge are closed following a fatal multi-vehicle collision.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened at Cedar Creek Road and involved three tractor-trailers.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed for the investigation.

Police did not provide a time frame when the lanes will reopen.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB at Cedar Creek Rd #Cambridge – All EB lanes remain CLOSED, 1 WB lane CLOSED. ^cc — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) October 27, 2017