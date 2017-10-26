Baking with ready-to-eat cookie dough

Make these recipes at home using Well Seasoned ready-to-eat cookie dough.

Cookie Dough Fudge:

1 cup Well Seasoned Ready-to-Eat cookie dough

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup butter

pinch of salt

1/3 cup half and half

4 1Ž2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1Ž2 cup chocolate chips if they aren’t in the dough

Line an 8×8 baking dish with foil, leaving a 1 inch overhang. Spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Combine the brown sugar, butter, salt, and half and half in a saucepan. Stir over medium low heat until the butter has melted and the brown sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and slowly stir in the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, until the mixture is smooth and well combined. Stir in the vanilla. Crumble the cookie dough to the fudge base and stir to combine.

Spread the mixture in the prepared baking dish. Chill until set, at least 3 hours. Keep in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

For the Crust:

24 Oreo cookies (whole cookie, filling included), crushed into fine crumbs

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For the Cheesecake:

1 1Ž2 cups Well Seasoned Ready-to-Eat Cookie Dough

32 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

1Ž2 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan; set aside.

Scoop teaspoon-size portions of the dough and place on a large plate. Place in the freezer while you prepare the rest of the cheesecake.

In a medium bowl, stir together the cookie crumbs and melted butter with a fork until evenly moistened. Press into the bottom and halfway up the sides of the prepared springform pan. Refrigerate while you prepare the filling.

Using an electric mixer on medium-low speed, beat the cream cheese, sugar, flour and salt until the mixture is creamy and no lumps of cream cheese remain, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, add the cream and vanilla and beat to combine. Beat in the eggs and yolk one at a time, beating for about 15 seconds before adding the next. Using a rubber spatula, mix a few times by hand to ensure that all of the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Fold in the balls of chocolate chip cookie dough and the chocolate chips.

Pour the filling into the chilled crust and spread into an even layer. Place the pan on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the outer couple inches of cheesecake looks puffed and set, but the center still jiggles when you move the pan, about 45 to 60 minutes. Turn off the oven, crack open the door and leave the cheesecake inside for 1 hour.

After an hour, remove the cheesecake from the oven, place on a wire cooling rack and run a thin knife around the edge of the cake. Allow to cool completely to room temperature. Once the cheesecake has cooled to room temperature, refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes prior to serving, unmold the cheesecake and place it on a serving platter. Leftover cheesecake can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.