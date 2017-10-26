Police charge man with second-degree murder in 2016 Danforth drive-by shooting

Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting on the Danforth in April of last year.

Twenty-year-old Abdullah Farah was fatally wounded in front of the Cloud Nine cafe on Danforth Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 17, after he was denied entry.

Officers responded and located Farah without vital signs. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Last year, police released images of the vehicle that passed the area in front of the cafe three times prior to the shooting.

Trestan Brown of Brampton was charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 25.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

Just days after the incident, Farah’s sister, Ifrah Farah, described him as a “huge basketball fan and a proud momma’s boy” who never “left the house without giving one of us a hug.

“He had goals and aspirations in life that were cut short all too soon,” she said.

