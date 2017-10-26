Crime
October 26, 2017 4:44 pm
Updated: October 26, 2017 4:46 pm

Police charge man with second-degree murder in 2016 Danforth drive-by shooting

By Web Writer  Global News

Abdullah Farah was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on the Danforth in April 2016.

Toronto Police Services
A A

Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting on the Danforth in April of last year.

Twenty-year-old Abdullah Farah was fatally wounded in front of the Cloud Nine cafe on Danforth Avenue in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 17, after he was denied entry.

Officers responded and located Farah without vital signs. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Police identify make of vehicle involved in deadly 2016 Danforth drive-by shooting

Last year, police released images of the vehicle that passed the area in front of the cafe three times prior to the shooting.

Trestan Brown of Brampton was charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 25.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

READ MORE: Sister of victim in Danforth drive-by shooting calls death ‘beyond heartbreaking’

Just days after the incident, Farah’s sister, Ifrah Farah, described him as a “huge basketball fan and a proud momma’s boy” who never “left the house without giving one of us a hug.

“He had goals and aspirations in life that were cut short all too soon,” she said.

— With files from David Shum

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Toronto Drive-by Shooting
Toronto Fatal Shooting
Toronto Police
Toronto Second-degree murder Charge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News