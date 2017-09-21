Toronto police to provide update on deadly Danforth drive-by shooting in 2016

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the 2016 drive-by shooting death of 20-year-old Abdullah Farah in the city’s east end.

Police said Farah was fatally wounded in front of the Cloud Nine cafe on Danforth Avenue in the early morning hours of April 17, 2016.

Investigators said surveillance video released from the scene indicates he was with two other men when shots rang out from a four-door sedan.

Officers responded and located Farah without vital signs. He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Last year, police released images of a white four-door sedan they said was the suspect vehicle that passed the area in front of the cafe three times prior to the shooting.

Police said Farah, who had no criminal record or known gang affiliation, was the intended target.

He was the third person to die at that same location in the last few years.

On May 19, 2015, 21-year-old Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf was fatally shot there. At the time, Cloud Nine was called Rotana Cafe.

Two years earlier, on September 2013, an off-duty Markham firefighter Dominic Parker was fatally stabbed inside Rotana in an unprovoked attack.

