Marineland lawsuit alleges OSPCA wanted to ‘destroy’ theme park

Marineland has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, alleging the organization maliciously targeted the theme park in order to curry favour with animal rights activists and boost fundraising.

The lawsuit alleges the OSPCA launched a criminal investigation against Marineland last year for “improper purposes” and with the intention of harming the Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park’s reputation.

The investigation culminated with the laying of 11 animal cruelty charges against Marineland, which were then withdrawn this summer.

In a statement of claim filed Tuesday, Marineland says the OSPCA laid the charges as part of a broader push to ban commercial zoos and aquariums and promote other policy goals.

The allegations have not been proven in court and the OSPCA has not yet filed a statement of defence.

But the organization, a private charity tasked with enforcing the province’s animal welfare laws, says it “vehemently denies all of the allegations and will defend itself.”