SGI received more than 2500 claims from wind storm

Provincial insurer SGI says it’s received more than 2,500 claims following last week’s wind storm in Saskatchewan.

SGI says about 1,800 claims are for property damage and the rest are for vehicle damage.

SGI’s Tyler McMurchy says claims are up from the 1,100 filed the day after the storm.

McMurchy says claims are starting to taper off but he expects the total to rise and is urging people to file as soon as possible.