Lieutenant-governor of Saskatchewan presented with first poppy of the year

Tuesday afternoon at Government House in Regina, lieutenant-governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield was presented with the first poppy of the year by the Royal Canadian Legion.

She then presented the symbol of remembrance to legion members and veterans.

Poppies will be available to the public beginning Friday, by donation at various retail outlets throughout the city.

Chad Wagner, Provincial Executive Director Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, said that the money raised goes a long way in helping veterans.

“There’s a lot of veterans out there that are struggling right now. There’s a lot of homeless veterans out there and that money, if we can find a way to put a roof over their heads or give them mental health supports, you know, they’re so much better off,” he said Tuesday.

“They supported our country, they signed the dotted line to risk everything for us, so this is the least we can do for them.”