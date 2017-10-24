Manitoba police dog helps capture Steinbach robbery suspect

RCMP are saying “good boy” after one of their police dogs helped track down a robbery suspect on the weekend.

About 10 p.m. on Sunday, officers were alerted to an armed robbery that happened at a Main Street business in Steinbach, Manitoba. The suspect was reported to have been armed with a gun, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It was then that the canine unit and police dog Enzo were called in.

Enzo and his handler were able to track the suspect down to a nearby residence, and a 14-year-old boy was placed under arrest.

He faces a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen remains in custody.

It’s the second time in the past week that a police dog in Manitoba has been credited with helping police make an arrest, after officers in Winnipeg called in the canine unit on Sunday to track down a suspected car thief.