More potentially damaging winds with rain and snow expected Thursday

WINNIPEG– A strong low pressure system will be tracking across the prairies bringing a mix of rain and snow and potentially damaging winds starting early Thursday morning.

According to Environment Canada, wind gusts with this system could reach 90 to 95 kilometers per hour. It is possible that wind warnings will be issued ahead of this weather event as the warning criteria is expected gusts of 90 km/h or higher. These strong northerly winds are likely to cause temperatures to fall throughout the day.

Along with strong winds, a mix of rain and snow is also expected although amounts vary.

Winds will likely begin into the evening hours on Thursday.

Wind warnings were issued on October 18 where wind gusts reached over 100 km/h in Dauphin that morning.

RELATED: Warnings issued as damaging winds heading to Manitoba Wednesday