Damaging winds expected in southern Manitoba on Wednesday

People living in southwestern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, are being urged to secure loose items ahead of a storm system.

A low pressure system is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 90 km/h or higher Wednesday morning.

It has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement warning of “damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows.”

The high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. The exact path of the storm is still being determined.

“Strong gusts will expand east to affect the rest of south central Manitoba with the passage of the cold front,” the statement read.

Environment Canada said wind warnings associated to this system could be possible. Winds are expected to calm down late Wednesday.