Traffic
October 24, 2017 6:50 am
Updated: October 24, 2017 7:22 am

1 dead after crash involving car and transport truck in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News

Tue, Oct 24: One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

A A

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Airport Road near Woodslea Road just north of Highway 407.

Images from the scene show a grey-coloured sedan located at the rear of a transport truck with severe damage to the roof.

Peel paramedics told Global News no one was transported to hospital.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the collision.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airport Road
Brampton
Brampton Airport Road
Brampton Car Crash
Brampton Fatality
Fatal Crash
Peel Region
peel regional police
transport truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News