1 dead after crash involving car and transport truck in Brampton

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Airport Road near Woodslea Road just north of Highway 407.

Images from the scene show a grey-coloured sedan located at the rear of a transport truck with severe damage to the roof.

Peel paramedics told Global News no one was transported to hospital.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the collision.