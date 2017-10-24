1 dead after crash involving car and transport truck in Brampton
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck in Brampton early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Airport Road near Woodslea Road just north of Highway 407.
Images from the scene show a grey-coloured sedan located at the rear of a transport truck with severe damage to the roof.
Peel paramedics told Global News no one was transported to hospital.
There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the collision.
